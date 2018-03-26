SOULFLY’s Max Cavalera – “I Wouldn’t Mind Making A Full On Dub Metal Reggae Record”

In a new interview with Jason Rockman from iHeartRadio Canada, Soulfly’s Max Cavalera discussed future projects he’d like to work on and among them is doing a dub metal reggae record.

Soulfly’s Max Cavalera was a guest on Broken Neck Radio and said if he could, he would tell his younger self and brother Igor to get ownership of the name Sepultura.

Max also responded to a possibility of another Nailbomb album saying “never say never.”