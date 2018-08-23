SOULHEALER Premiers "Fly Away" Lyric Video

Finnish melodic metallers SoulHealer have released a lyric video for "Fly Away", featured on the band's upcoming album Up From The Ashes, out on September 14th via Rockshots Records. Find the clip below.

SoulHealer play traditional heavy and power metal with no compromises, with an old fashioned attitude to the 80's blended with a modern metal sound. Catchy lyrics and unforgettable guitar riffs will deliver a perfect record to both the 80's lovers and the new listeners looking for great melodies and easy-to-remember songs.

Tracklisting:

“Up From The Ashes”

“Through Fire And Ice”

“Fly Away”

“Sins Of My Father”

“Prepare For War”

“Pitch Black”

“The Final Judgement”

“Behind Closed Doors”

“Am I In Hell”

“Land Of The Free”

“Fly Away” lyric video:

"The Final Judgement":