SOULHEALER Sign With Rockshots Records

Finnish melodic metallers SoulHealer has inked a worldwide deal with Rockshots Records for the release of the new album.

Up From The Ashes is the symbolic title of their new album, since the band is now back stronger than ever after a difficult period.

SoulHealer play traditional heavy and power metal with no compromises, with an old fashioned attitude to the 80's blended with a modern metal sound. Catchy lyrics and unforgettable guitar riffs will deliver a perfect record to both the 80's lovers and the new listeners looking for great melodies and easy-to-remember songs.

First single “The Final Judgement” will be released on July 13th with the album set for worldwide release on September 14th.

Tracklisting:

“Up From The Ashes”

“Through Fire And Ice”

“Fly Away”

“Sins Of My Father”

“Prepare For War”

“Pitch Black”

“The Final Judgement”

“Behind Closed Doors”

“Am I In Hell”

“Land Of The Free”