SOULHEALER Streaming New Song "The Final Judgement"

Finnish melodic metallers SoulHealer are streaming the new song "The Final Judgement", featured on the band's upcoming album, Up From The Ashes, out on September 14th via Rockshots Records. Listen below.

SoulHealer play traditional heavy and power metal with no compromises, with an old fashioned attitude to the 80's blended with a modern metal sound. Catchy lyrics and unforgettable guitar riffs will deliver a perfect record to both the 80's lovers and the new listeners looking for great melodies and easy-to-remember songs.

Tracklisting:

“Up From The Ashes”

“Through Fire And Ice”

“Fly Away”

“Sins Of My Father”

“Prepare For War”

“Pitch Black”

“The Final Judgement”

“Behind Closed Doors”

“Am I In Hell”

“Land Of The Free”

"The Final Judgement":