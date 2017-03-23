SOULROT Premiere Two Songs From Nameless Hideous Manifestations

In their endless quest to push and support current underground acts that perpetuate the odor of vintage death metal, on April 24th, Memento Mori presents the debut full-length of Chile's Soulrot, Nameless Hideous Manifestations. And today, two new tracks "Infertile Anti-Womb" and "From My Grave" can be heard via the Soundcloud audio players below.

Hailing from the city of Valparaíso, Soulrot was formed by guitar player JL Olmos (Betrayed, ex-Micosis, ex-Gangrenous) circa 1993-1994 but was put to rest due to JL being involved in several other projects at the time. It wasn't until 2013 that JL joined bass player/vocalist JH Wilschrey (Sadistic Murder, Acero Letal) and they both resuscitated Soulrot, manifesting their unquestionable inclination towards the death metal of yore.



This glorious, gangrenous resurrection resulted in the Horrors From Beyond demo in 2014 and the Revelations EP two years later. Between the two, Soulrot exhibited a lyrical inclination toward H.P. Lovecraft's cosmogony and the preternatural, and musically inspired by old acts such as Nihilist/Entombed, Carnage, Autopsy, Grave, Necrony, Demigod, Traumatic, Carcass, Nirvana 2002, and Asphyx among others. Gutsfucked as those two recordings are, the gestating rot of Nameless Hideous Manifestations soundly obliterates all the came before. Bolstered by the recent addition of Daniel Fredes (Sadistic Murder) on drums, here Soulrot burl forward with a bulldozing sense of purpose, a crush-at-all-costs momentum that literally sounds teleported from 1992.



Granted, this aesthetic is one that's been well utilized (and abused) for the past decade, but as with anything worth experiencing, authenticity trumps all, and Soulrot bleed the ancient ways deeper than most. Simply witness the dynamic yet dread-draped songcraft across their debut album: these Nameless Hideous Manifestations demand obeisance! Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Desde el Arrecife del Diablo..."

"Those Who Dwell In The Abyss"

"From My Grave"

"Ectoplasmic Revelations"

"Infertile Anti-Womb"

"This Putrid Canvas"

"Majestic Rot"

"Incorporeal Autopsy"

"Blackstone"

"Transfigured Through The Void"

Visit Soulrot on Facebook for further details.