SOULSKINNER - New Album Seven Bowls Of Wrath Due In November, "The Destroyer Of Worlds" Streaming Now

Greek death metal band Soulskinner have revealed details of what will be their fifth album, entitled Seven Bowls Of Wrath, which will be released on November 11th through Xtreem Music on CD & 12" LP formats.

The cover art, created by Juanjo Castellano, and tracklisting are as follows:

"Tetraktys"

"Night"

"The Principles Of Truth"

"Eternal"

"Regeneration Of The Soul"

"Primitive Light"

"Seven Bowls Of Wrath"

"Angel Of Darkness"

"The Destroyer Of Worlds"

"The Death Seal"

For further details, visit Soulskinner on Facebook.