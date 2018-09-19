SOUND STORM Reveal “To The Stars” Video
September 19, 2018, 2 hours ago
Symphonic epic metallers Sound Storm have just unleashed the brand new video for their single "To The Stars".
The song was mixed and mastered once again by the renowned Joost Van Den Broek (Epica, Ayreon, After Forever) at Sandlane Recording Facilities in The Netherlands.
This is the first official release with the new line-up made of:
Chiara Tricarico - Vocals
Andrea Racco - Vocals
Valerio Sbriglione - Lead and Rhythm Guitar
Elena Crolle - Piano, Keyboards and Arrangements
Massimiliano Flak - Bass
Rocco Mirarchi - Rhythm Guitar
Mattia Rubino – Drum
The new single "To The Stars" is available for download and streaming on all major digital platforms.