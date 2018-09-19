SOUND STORM Reveal “To The Stars” Video

Symphonic epic metallers Sound Storm have just unleashed the brand new video for their single "To The Stars".

The song was mixed and mastered once again by the renowned Joost Van Den Broek (Epica, Ayreon, After Forever) at Sandlane Recording Facilities in The Netherlands.

This is the first official release with the new line-up made of:

Chiara Tricarico - Vocals

Andrea Racco - Vocals

Valerio Sbriglione - Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Elena Crolle - Piano, Keyboards and Arrangements

Massimiliano Flak - Bass

Rocco Mirarchi - Rhythm Guitar

Mattia Rubino – Drum

The new single "To The Stars" is available for download and streaming on all major digital platforms.