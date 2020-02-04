SOUNDGARDEN Files Legal Response To VICKY CORNELL's Lawsuit - "We Don't Have Possession Of Our Own Creative Work"

Soundgarden (Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd) today filed a legal response to the lawsuit filed against them by Vicky Cornell (the widow of Chris Cornell) on December 9, 2019.

A statement from Soundgarden: “We don’t have possession of our own creative work.”

Key points from Soundgarden's filing:

* Vicky Cornell has possession of the only existing multi-track recordings of the last Soundgarden tracks that include Chris Cornell’s instrumental parts and vocals. All of the band members jointly worked on these final tracks, Vicky now claims ownership of the final Soundgarden album.

* Vicky Cornell’s complaint claims she is owed monies. In fact, all of the band members are also owed monies, but none of the band members nor Plaintiff will be paid until expenses are paid and the partnership shares of earnings can be calculated and distributed.

* The plaintiff lives in New York. All surviving band members live in the Seattle area. It is unclear why the lawsuit was filed in Florida.

* During what Soundgarden felt were productive and amicable conversations trying to find a way to work with Vicky, the complaint was initiated without notice.

* The complaint alleges that the band members behaved callously at the time of Chris Cornell’s death. This is patently false and emotionally abusive.

The motion can be viewed here.