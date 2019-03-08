SOUNDGARDEN Launches Album-Of-The-Month Club In Celebration Of 35th Anniversary

Since its formation in 1984, Soundgarden has become one of the world’s most important and influential rock bands - a generation-changing, multiplatinum-selling, Grammy-winning group whose music has stood the test of time.

To commemorate the band’s 35th anniversary, A&M/UMe is issuing a series of Soundgarden albums on limited-edition color vinyl. For a limited time, fans can pre-order all five albums in the series at discount, and also receive an exclusive lithograph designed and signed by Soundgarden’s longtime creative director Josh Graham.

Says the band: "2019 marks the 35th Anniversary of Soundgarden and to celebrate we are excited to announce the launch of the Album-of-the-Month Club. Every month a brand new colored vinyl edition of our A&M albums will be released, starting with Superunknown on April 5th. Exclusive bundles with the full set of LPs plus a bonus exclusive lithograph are also available at this location."