SOUNDGARDEN Members MATT CAMERON And KIM THAYIL To Share Stage For First Time Since CHRIS CORNELL's Death

Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron and guitarist Kim Thayil will perform together for the first time since Chris Cornell's death, on June 8th at Denmark’s Northside Festival.

Matt Cameron is set to make a special guest appearance with MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer's MC50, which includes Kim Thayil, at the festival.

According to the festival website:

The most iconic beginning to a punk song ever was delivered by Detroit’s own Wayne Kramer, who in 1968 shouted, “And right now … right now … right now it’s time to … kick out the jams, motherfuckers!”, from the stage of the Grande Ballroom in Detroit. That’s how the title song from the debut album Kick Out the Jams by MC5 starts, which today is considered one of the most important albums from the time just before the world fell in love with Sex Pistols, Ramones, Black Flag, and The Clash.

To celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking album, Kramer has gathered a new band around him, which he calls the MC50. The band consists of the guitarist Kim Thayil from Soundgarden, Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty, King’s X bassist Doug Pinnick, and Marcus Durant from Zen Guerrilla. They will this summer perform all eight songs from the debut album plus other favorites from the MC5 catalog .

MC50 will play Friday, June 8th at NorthSide 2018.