SOUNDGARDEN Performs "Black Hole Sun" At The Wiltern During Live From The Artists Den Taping; Video

Billboard has released the video below, featuring Soundgarden performing "Black Hole Sun" in 2013 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles during their Live From The Artists Den taping. Watch below, and buy/rent the full episode here.

In another video, Soundgarden performs "Blind Dogs":

Inside the Den with Soundgarden:

SiriusXM released a video late last year, in which Kim Thayil speaks with Eddie Trunk about the future of Soundgarden, late frontman Chris Cornell, and future reissues. He reveals that it's "entirely possible" that a new studio album of material featuring Cornell could be released.