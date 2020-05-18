SOUNDGARDEN's MATT CAMERON And TAYLOR MOMSEN Of THE PRETTY RECKLESS Perform "Halfway There" In Quarantine

Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron has picked up the guitar and paired up with The Pretty Reckless vocalist Taylor Momsen to record their version of Soundgarden's "Halfway There" as a tribute to Chris Cornell, who died three years ago. "Halfway There" originally appeared on Soundgarden's 2012 album King Animal.

The Pretty Reckless opened for Soundgarden in Detroit, Michigan on May 17, 2017, a few hours before Cornell reportedly committed suicide by hanging. He was 52 years old.

The music video for "Halfway There" by Soundgarden can be seen below.