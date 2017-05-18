SOUNDGARDEN Singer CHRIS CORNELL Dead At 52

Legendary Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell died last night at the age of 52. His representative issued a statement to CNN which reads:

"His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Soundgarden were currently on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Watch fan-filmed video of his final performance below: