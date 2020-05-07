SOUNDGARDEN - Surviving Members Countersue CHRIS CORNELL's Widow Over "I Am The Highway" Tribute Show

Rolling Stone is reporting that the surviving members of Soundgarden have countersued Chris Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, and the Chris Cornell estate, accusing them of “fraudulent inducement” for allegedly using revenue intended to be raised for charity for “personal purposes for herself and her family,” according to a lawsuit.

The countersuit was filed in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida, Miami division on Wednesday. In the suit, band members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd claim that the band entered an “oral agreement” with Vicky Cornell to perform for free during the “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” concert on January 16th, 2019 with the intent that funds would benefit The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation. The surviving band members had not played together as Soundgarden since Cornell’s suicide until that benefit concert. The suit alleges the “recipient(s) of the revenue” from 2019 Chris Cornell tribute benefit concert “have not been identified.”

The concert “is believed to have raised many millions of dollars,” the suit claims, but instead of the revenue being used for charitable purposes per their verbal agreement with Vicky Cornell, the suit alleges “fraudulent inducement,” claiming that “Vicky Cornell did not have the intention of using some or all of the revenue from the Cornell Concert for charitable purposes, but rather for personal purposes for herself and her family.” It further claims that she knew her charitable “representation was false, or exhibited recklessness and negligence as to its truth or falsity, for the purpose and intent of inducing Soundgarden into agreeing to perform at the Cornell Concert without compensation.” It claims Soundgarden “suffered damages” and “reputational harm” as a result.

Read more at RollingStone.com.