SOUNDGARDEN To Launch US Tour In Late April; THE PRETTY RECKLESS, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN To Support On Select Dates

One of the most influential bands in rock music, Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum band Soundgarden, today announced a US headline tour that will kick off on May 3rd in Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre. The Pretty Reckless and The Dillinger Escape Plan will support select dates.

A special ticket pre-sale for fans who are signed up to soundgardenworld.com and chriscornell.com will launch Tuesday, February 28th at 10 AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 3rd at 10 AM, local time.

Soundgarden will also appear at a variety of previously announced summer festivals, including: WXTV Rockfest, Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock Festival, 89.7 The River's Rockfest, Rock On The Range, and more. See below for a complete list of confirmed dates.

In other news, Soundgarden and Sub Pop recently announced the release of the remixed and expanded reissue of the band's Grammy nominated debut full-length album, Ultramega OK, on March 10th. Additionally, in November 2016, the band celebrated the 25th Anniversary of their album Badmotorfinger by releasing four special editions of the 1991 album, and in July and August 2016 Soundgarden re-released a standard single LP vinyl of their second full-length studio album, 1989's Louder Than Love as well as a two-LP 180-gram vinyl 20th anniversary reissue of their seminal 1996 album, Down on the Upside.

Soundgarden is currently working on a new album.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Tampa, FL - WXTV Rockfest

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

30 - Ft Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

3 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

5 - Concord, NC - Carolina Rebellion

6 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

7 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

12 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR Rockfest

13 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion

14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

19 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

20 - Maryland Heights, MO - KPNT Pointfest

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

25 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

26 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

27 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma