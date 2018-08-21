SOUNDSCAPE Release “Insatiable” Drum Playthrough Video

Lou Caldarola, the drummer for Connecticut-based prog-metal outfit Soundscape has just filmed and released a drum playthough video for the band's recent single, "Insatiable".

The band, who formed in 1995 and released two full-length albums prior to breaking up in 1999, recently reunited and has been in the studio recording new material. The first single "Insatiable" was released in April on Angel Thorne Music (Caroline, Universal). Caldarola, along with singer/producer Rob Thorne, guitarist Todd Rose, and bassist Scott Waite, expect to release more songs before 2019.

“This song is all about addiction and the power it wields on both sides,” says vocalist Rob Thorne. “As a father of three children, I see what’s going on around me - kids sitting in groups staring down at their phones not speaking to each other, kids choosing to Face Time in to a party instead of actually go. It’s weird. They’re addicted to the illusion that social media is a better experience than the world that’s happening right in front of them, and, honestly, I think it’s as scary as the opioid problem. That’s why we draw those parallels in the lyric video. And look at the companies that are profiting. Apple, Facebook, Verizon, Purdue Pharma... are they really making the world a better place? Really?”

“Insatiable” lyric video: