SOUNDSCAPE Release Lyric Video For “Insatiable”

The Connecticut-based prog-metal outfit Soundscape have just posted a lyric video for their brand new song “Insatiable” which breaks today on the Angel Thorne Music label (SRGILS/Caroline/Universal) and will be available on all online digital formats including Spotify, You Tube, and Apple Music (including MFiT). Rob Thorne (vocals), Todd Rose (guitar), Scott Waite (bass) and Lou Caldarola (drums) reactivated the band and began recording brand new songs last year.





“This song is all about addiction and the power it wields on both sides,” says vocalist Rob Thorne. “As a father of three children, I see what’s going on around me - kids sitting in groups staring down at their phones not speaking to each other, kids choosing to Face Time in to a party instead of actually go. It’s weird. They’re addicted to the illusion that social media is a better experience than the world that’s happening right in front of them, and, honestly, I think it’s as scary as the opioid problem. That’s why we draw those parallels in the lyric video. And look at the companies that are profiting. Apple, Facebook, Verizon, Purdue Pharma... are they really making the world a better place? Really?”



The band’s guitarist Todd Rose put the cover design together after much discussion with Thorne and Caldarola. “We all feel pretty strongly that this is a unique time in human history. The artwork and the lyric video may be disturbing, but look around you. More people are plugged into their own virtual realities than the living, breathing world in front of them.”

Soundscape plans to release either an EP or LP later in 2018.