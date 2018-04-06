SOUNDSCAPE To Release Brand New Material April 13th; Cover Art Revealed

The Connecticut-based prog-metal outfit Soundscape have announced the release of their first new recordings since 2009’s Grave New World. Rob Thorne (vocals), Todd Rose (guitar), Scott Waite (bass) and Lou Caldarola (drums) reactivated the band and began recording brand new songs last year. The first single “Insatiable” breaks this Friday on Thorne’s Angel Thorne Music label (SRGILS/Caroline/Universal) and will be available on all online digital formats including Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

“The band has never sounded better,” says Thorne, whose primary gig is fronting the metal band Sacred Oath. “We all had some downtime over the winter months to really buckle down and get these songs on tape. I think the first single is inspiring and will definitely give fans a good idea of what’s brewing.” Soundscape plans to release either an EP or LP later in 2018.

The band’s guitarist Todd Rose put the cover design together after much discussion with Thorne and Caldarola. “We all feel pretty strongly that this is a unique time in human history. The artwork and the lyric video may be disturbing, but look around you. More people are plugged into their own virtual realities than the living, breathing world in front of them.”

A lyric video for “Insatiable” will be released on April 11th.