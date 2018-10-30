SOUNDSCAPE To Release “Paradox” Single In November

The Connecticut-based prog-metal outfit Soundscape has announced the release of a second new single “Paradox” on Friday November 9th. Fans of the band’s late ‘90s albums Discovery and Grave New World will appreciate the obvious return to a prog-rock sound on “Paradox”.

Having reformed in 2017 after a near-20 year hiatus, Sacred Oath front-man Rob Thorne (vocals, keys), Todd Rose (guitar), Scott Waite (bass), and Lou Caldarola (drums) have been writing and recording new material on-and-off this year. They released the first single “Insatiable” back on April 13th on Thorne’s Angel Thorne Music label (SRGILS/Caroline/Universal). Both are available on all online digital formats including Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

“It’s taking a bit longer than we anticipated to finish these recordings,” said Thorne, “but we’re pleased with the results and that’s most important to us. It may be that we continue releasing singles as we finish them, rather than a complete album of songs all at once. Lucky for us we find ourselves in a world that’s getting used to that.”

Soundscape guitarist Todd Rose put the cover design together using elements that hearken back to the earlier Soundscape recordings. “We all agree that 'Paradox' is very much in the style of ‘old’ Soundscape,” says Rose. “It seemed fitting to go with art that conveyed that, and celebrated it.”

A lyric video for “Paradox” will premier earlier in the week of release. Details to be announced.