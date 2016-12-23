SOURCE Featuring Former PORTRAIT, RAM Members Streaming Self-Titled EP

The first official release from Swedish band Source, formed upon guitarist Richard Lagergren's departure from Portrait in 2012 and featuring Ram vocalist Oscar Carlquist and drummer Patrick Dagland, is available for streaming below.

The self-titled release was recorded at the Black Path Studio (Ram, Ensnared, Portrait, Kill) in the haunted facilities of former Los Angered (Göteborg). Initially released in cassette form through new Swedish label, Pearls For Swine, the set is slso available as a digital download. Order your copy at this location.

From blossoms in the individualist's daring footsteps into the dark, to a rotten apple eaten from inwards by actors building from and never upon it. A road any art form seems bound to wander, as if dying from the moment its last rule is dictated and the first work is based upon it. Once all terms appear reduced to imply gimmick ridden emulations of things past, the newborn will better define itself through negation.

Source, upon forming in the year of the Lord 2012, thus could quickly establish it was not heavy metal written for the sake of being heavy metal, that it shunned the word "community" and found "by fans for fans" to be the most detestable slogan ever. And many, many other things.

With this first official demonstration of power, spanning three songs recorded during 2016, begins a life long process of defining what Source in fact is, aside a musical ejaculation in celebration of the eternal Adversary.

Tracklisting:

“Crossroads Calling”

“Let Him In”

“Wither”