South Africa's MONOLITH Release New Single "Black Earth's Gate", New Album To Be Released In April

Port Elizabeth's Monolith have just released their stunning new single, "Black Earth's Gate". The song is from their upcoming album, The Lord Conspirator, which will be released in April via MMD Records.

The band comments: "'Black Earth's Gate', our first single from the forthcoming album, The Lord Conspirator, is a menacing track which achieves its sense of gritty heaviness by stripping away the speed. Punctuated by soaring melodies and steady grooves, the track appears halfway through the album and represents a change in mood that sets the scene for the albums final chapter."

Listen to the song and pre-order the album below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://mmdrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-lord-conspirator" href="http://mmdrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-lord-conspirator">The Lord Conspirator by Monolith</a>

For information and updates check out Monolith's Facebook page here.