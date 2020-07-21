South African Guitarist ROBYN FERGUSON Gearing Up To Release Two-Track EP In August

South African prog guitar prodigy Robyn Ferguson is gearing up to release Harbinger, a two-track Satellite EP narrowly following the release of Falling Forward (released in May 2020). It's a micro-journey of a parallel timeline showing the complexities of choice and choosing.

Robyn: "For every decision we make there's another sheared off, launched to the parallel unknown. A consciousness lost and found in the siamese complexity of cause and effect. Inspired, written and recorded in isolation, Harbinger speaks of the alternative path, and calls to the 'what if' in us all."

Harbinger will be available on all major streaming platforms on August 1st.

Robyn is a passionate musician from South Africa who knows how to work hard and play hard! Known for her dynamic live performances and adept guitar skills with acts like Adorned In Ash and Sistas Of Metal, Robyn has been flying solo the past two years with three powerhouse releases now under her belt.

Harbinger follows close on the heels of her hugely successful debut EP, Alizarin, and sophomore EP, Falling Forward, in her mental, emotional and spiritual journey to rise above health challenges. Robyn states that "There were many challenges faced and some that are still being faced. I am happy to say that, despite all these battles and still having some nerve damage and paralysis in parts of my body (like 3 of the 5 fingers on my left hand), the creation of this album has been so liberating and exciting. This past year has completely kicked me into a different frame of mind and I’ve found myself looking at the world through a different lens. This year has pushed and pulled me like no other and I hope that this record will bring hope to those who are facing their own battles and inner demons."

Check out Ferguson's official Facebook page here.