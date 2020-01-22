South Africa’s CONSTELLATIA Signs To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of South African post metal band Constellatia. The band's debut album, The Language Of Limbs, will be re-released by Season of Mist on physical formats later on in 2020.

Regarding the signing, the band comments: "We are extremely thrilled and proud to sign with Season Of Mist. As big fans of the label, we are humbled and privileged to be in the company of so many great artists who we respect and admire. Thank you to Michael and the team for believing in us, and we look forward to sharing many records with you. Thank you for the support."

The Language Of Limbs is essentially a post-metal record with black metal and progressive influences, and a healthy dose of ambience and atmosphere; always deeply engaging with a flair for the romantic and nostalgic. "It is a record that came from a place of desperation; a musical outlet for the years of hardship both members endured in their personal lives." Gideon Lamprecht comments. "It's an album about obsession and overcoming. It's a triumphant record." adds Keenan Oakes.