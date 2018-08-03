South Korea's DARK MIRROR OV TRAGEDY Sign With Sliptrick Records

South Korean symphonic black metal band Dark Mirror Ov Tragedy has joined the ranks at Sliptrick Records. Their sound is described as “naturalness within unnaturalness, or the gathering between sorrow and ecstasy.”

From various forms of musical expression, the Dark Mirror Ov Tragedy themes use spontaneous minor key melodies which deeply infect the listener’s sensitivity. Coming from the existing local music standards, their breaking and mixing of musical styles is not easily categorized. The group have an inclination toward experimental and progressiveness which further incite and stimulate the listener’s mind. All coming from their strong creative base. Dark Mirror Ov Tragedy, with their flashing musical sensibilities and outstanding song-writing pay close attention to their evolving course.

The band name Dark Mirror Ov Tragedy is taken from the Middle-age prophet Nostradamus, who saw through his mirror, a dark and cursed future. Like their name, the music is the combination of small pieces of echoing memories from their own life experiences carved together by going back and forth from the dark to the light. They conjure these sources with basic instruments such as guitar, bass, drums and keyboard with a natural combination of minor keys which fully express their eastern sentiments.

Classical gothic music is the outstanding essence of Dark Mirror Ov Tragedy, with anguished vocals and brooding instruments performing chapters and poems which evoke nothingness and wholeness, darkness and daylight, beauty and ugliness!

The Lord Ov Shadows - release date TBA 2018 - on Sliptrick Records.

For further details, visit Dark Mirror Ov Tragedy on Facebook.