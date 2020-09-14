SOUTH OF EDEN Cover AUDIOSLAVE's "Show Me How To Live"

Ehab Omran of South Of Eden has long admired Soundgarden and Rage Against The Machine. However, the Jordan-born, Ohio-raised singer only learned about “this crazy band called Audioslave” in 2012. He recalls hearing the group’s song “Show Me How To Live” for the first time while in high school and being flabbergasted by their spirited chemistry, reports Joshua M. Miller of Spin.

“I fell in love with it instantly,” he recalls. “It’s a very heavy riff, but it grooves at the same time, and that’s why I think Tom Morello is a god for doing all the things he does on the electric guitar. And obviously Chris Cornell is nothing to pass over at all, may he rest in peace.”

“It’s a little bit out of our territory but definitely not out of our musical influence,” says Omran. “When COVID hit around March, it kind of came back up in our library. Obviously, we’ve all been huge fans for a long time, but it really resonated with us… The lyrics mean a lot to us right now, with everybody going through quarantine and going through all these crazy things. Just the title, ‘Show Me How To Live,’ [it’s] like, ‘Show me how to live in these crazy times,’ or however you want to take the meaning.”

After releasing their debut EP The Talk in August, buzzing Columbus, OH rock band South Of Eden have unleashed the official music video for the EP’s title track.

Talking about the clip, the band said: "This video ties all the ideas from the record together. Distorted views, unclear agendas, the masses following along and a sense of unsettling tension. All accompanied by a mixture of emotions, moods and lights. ‘The Talk’ was a lot of fun to shoot and quite a strange experience! The pandemic has changed a lot all over the world, and here in Ohio the laws are very strict on social distancing."

"When it was time to start planning a video, we knew a lot of work and research had to be done to ensure the video came out exactly how we envisioned it and that all of the guidelines were met. Temperature on arrival, masks, social distancing, the whole nine-yards. Kinda hard to read the cameraman’s face when you can’t see it! The craziest part was the director was monitoring on a zoom call from a different state! Everyone did such an awesome job and were so professional about it, it ended being an awesome experience. I’m interested to see what the world looks like when it opens back up again."

The Talk artwork and tracklisting:

"The Talk"

"Solo"

"Morning Brew"

"Dancing With Fire"

"Dancing With Fire" official video:

"Dancing With Fire" lyric video: