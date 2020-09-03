SOUTH OF EDEN Share Video For "The Talk"

After releasing their debut EP The Talk in August, buzzing Columbus, OH rock band South Of Eden have unleashed the official music video for the EP’s title track.

Talking about the clip, the band said: "This video ties all the ideas from the record together. Distorted views, unclear agendas, the masses following along and a sense of unsettling tension. All accompanied by a mixture of emotions, moods and lights. ‘The Talk’ was a lot of fun to shoot and quite a strange experience! The pandemic has changed a lot all over the world, and here in Ohio the laws are very strict on social distancing."

"When it was time to start planning a video, we knew a lot of work and research had to be done to ensure the video came out exactly how we envisioned it and that all of the guidelines were met. Temperature on arrival, masks, social distancing, the whole nine-yards. Kinda hard to read the cameraman’s face when you can’t see it! The craziest part was the director was monitoring on a zoom call from a different state! Everyone did such an awesome job and were so professional about it, it ended being an awesome experience. I’m interested to see what the world looks like when it opens back up again."

The Talk artwork and tracklisting:

"The Talk"

"Solo"

"Morning Brew"

"Dancing With Fire"

"Dancing With Fire" official video:

"Dancing With Fire" lyric video: