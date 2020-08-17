SOUTH OF EDEN To Livestream Release Party Later This Month

Columbus, Ohio four-piece South Of Eden will release their debut EP, The Talk, this Friday, August 21st via Lava / Republic Records. To celebrate the release, the band will perform the EP for the first time during a live release party for fans on Friday, August 28th at 8pm ET. The release party will air on South Of Eden's YouTube and Facebook.

South Of Eden — Ehab Omran [lead vocals, acoustic guitar], Justin Young [lead guitar, vocals], Tom McCullough [drums], and Nick Frantianne [bass] — channel timeless rock ‘n’ roll energy through a modern perspective. Making waves as they shared bills with Puddle Of Mudd and Red Sun Rising, graced the stage of rock mecca Sonic Temple and Epicenter in 2019, and recently performing with everyone from Foo Fighters to System Of A Down. Lava founder Jason Flom caught wind of the band and signed them the same year. Now, the group reinvigorate rock on their forthcoming 2020 debut for Lava / Republic Records.

The Talk artwork and tracklisting:

"The Talk"

"Solo"

"Morning Brew"

"Dancing With Fire"

"Dancing With Fire" official video:

"Dancing With Fire" lyric video: