SPACE ELEVATOR Covers PETER GABRIEL / KATE BUSH Hit "Don't Give Up" While Social Distancing (Video)

Space Elevator have checked in with a new lockdown cover video:

"To give hope in these difficult times, we have recorded a cover of the classic Peter Gabriel / Kate Bush track "Don’t Give Up". The track features Damien Edwards on vocals who along with The Duchess, creates our backing vocal harmonies on our albums. It also features Michael Bramwell on piano who played keyboards on our latest album, Space Elevator II. Stay safe people, wash those hands and don’t forget to social distance!"

Below is a light hearted video released in April featuring Space Elevator performing a cover of The Police song, “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”. The video was filmed and recorded on mobile phones while the band were socially distancing from each other in the UK.

Says the band: "Stay safe people, wash those hands and don’t forget to social distance!!!!!"