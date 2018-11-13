SPACE ELEVATOR Debuts Music Video For Cover Of THIN LIZZY's "Don't Believe A Word"

Space Elevator have released a video for “Don't Believe A Word”, a Thin Lizzy cover taken from their debut album, Space Elevator.

Says guitarist David Young: "Space Elevator recorded their version of Thin Lizzy’s 'Don’t Believe A Word' in 2016 to mark thirty years since the passing of legendary Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott. The band grew up learning to play to Lizzy’s Live And Dangerous album and Space Elevator singer The Duchess calls Lynott’s 'Solo In Soho' one of her all time favourites. This amazing recording is now released on CD for the first time by SPV as a bonus track on Space Elevator’s debut album, which also features Gary Moore’s slower version of the song as an introduction."

The album Space Elevator was released in June 2018 through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD version and digital.