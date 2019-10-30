SPACE ELEVATOR Release New Album Teaser Video; Band On Tour With RUSS BALLARD In 2020

Consummate classic rock four-piece, Space Elevator, who were formed by guitarist David Young and flamboyant lead singer The Duchess, have released an album teaser for their current release, Space Elevator II. Watch below:

Space Elevator II was released in May last year through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak version, 2LP vinyl version and digital. Get it here.

The band have been announced as special guests on Russ Ballard's It’s Good To Be Here European Tour, which takes place in March 2020 in support of his new album of the same name. The band will also release “Queen For A Day” from their current album as their next single shortly before the tour. The album entered the UK rock chart top 30 and the Indie chart top 20 last year. Having had several hit albums as a solo artist, Russ Ballard has also written a string of hits for other artists such as "Since You Been Gone" and "I Surrender" by Rainbow, "God Gave Rock And Roll To You" by KISS, "New York Groove" by KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and "Winning" for Santana. Originally coming to prominence as a singer and guitarist in Argent, where he wrote the aforementioned "God Gave Rock And Roll To You" as well as "Hold Your Head Up", Russ Ballard also wrote the solo hit "Voices", which was featured in the TV series Miami Vice.

Tour dates:

March

13 - Rüsselsheim, Germany - Das Rind

14 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66

16 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei

18 - Göttingen, Germany - Exil

19 - Wuppertal, Germany - Live Club Barmen

21 - Obernburg am Main, Germany - Kulturhalle

22 - Munich, Germany - Ampere

24 - Vienna, Austria - Reigen

25 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

26 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

31 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum