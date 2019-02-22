SPACE ELEVATOR Reveal “Keep Waiting” Single

Consummate classic rock four-piece Space Elevator, who were formed by guitarist David Young and flamboyant lead singer The Duchess, have confirmed the release of their soaring new single and video “Keep Waiting” on Steamhammer / SPV today.

“Keep Waiting”, a powerful, perfectly performed, instantly memorable pop infused melodic rock composition, is the second single to be taken from the band’s sophomore album Space Elevator II.

The album Space Elevator was released in June 2018 through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD version and digital.