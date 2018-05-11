SPACE ELEVATOR – “We Can Fly” Single, Video Streaming

Space Elevator has released the new single and a spectacular video for the song “We Can Fly” – ARO mix today. The song is taken from the forthcoming album Space Elevator II.

The video for which was shot atop the largest privately owned satellite dish in the world owned by Thoth Technology, Canada, designers of the world’s first 20km high space elevator and collaborators with the band on their space elevator project.

Space Elevator were formed by guitarist David Young and flamboyant lead singer The Duchess. Releasing their debut album in 2014, the band produced a contemporary rock album that draws on the influences of the best and biggest bands in rock history. Performing well crafted rock songs with great dynamics and powerful playing, supporting lush vocal harmonies and instantly memorable melodies, the songs are delivered brilliantly by the Duchess.

Space Elevator II sees the band back with a toughened up and more direct sound without abandoning their penchant for ambitious arrangements when required. The album features the single “We Can Fly” (ARO Mix), the video for which was shot atop the largest privately owned satellite dish in the world owned by Thoth Technology, Canada, designers of the world’s first 20km high space elevator and collaborators with the band on their space elevator project. The single and the video will be released on May 11th.

Space Elevator II will be released on May 25th through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digi version, 2LP gatefold version and digital. You can hear some samples from the album below.

Tracklisting:

"Take The Pain"

"Talk Talk"

"World Of Possibilities"

"The One That Got Away"

"Crazies (Take Me Home)"

"We Can Fly (ARO Mix)"

"All This Time"

"Far Away Boy"

"Lucky Girl"

"Keep Waiting"

"W.Y.T.A.T."

"Queen For A Day"

"We Can Fly" video:

Audio samples:

​​Live dates:

May

17 - Mansfield, UK - The Diamond

18 - Bathgate, UK - The Dreadnought

19 - Wigan, UK - The Old Courts Theatre

20 - Stoke-On-Trent, UK - Eleven

24 - Bucks, UK - South Bucks University

25 - London, UK - The Hammersmith Club

31 - Oxford, UK - The Bullingdon

June

15 - Kent, UK - Leo's Red Lion

July

29 - Horseheath, UK - Cambridge Rock Festival