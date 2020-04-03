SPACE OF VARIATIONS Announce Replacement Dates From Canceled Spring Tour
April 3, 2020, 2 hours ago
Up and coming Ukrainian modern metallers Space Of Variations have announced the replacement dates for their recently cancelled spring tour. The tour had to be cancelled due to the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 crisis.
The band will be touring in support of their current EP XXXX which was released earlier this year via Napalm Records.
Dates:
September
11 – Jablunkov, Switzerland – Rock Café Southock
12 – Budweis, Switzerland – K2
16 – Brno, Switzerland – Melodka
17 – Prague, Switzerland – Rock Café
18 – Pilsen, Switzerland – Pod Lampou
19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Q-Factory
21 – Hamburg, Germany – Indra
24 – Berlin, Germany – Sage Club
Order XXXXX here.
Tracklisting:
"Room 57"
"Razorblade"
"Slowmo"
"Empty Universe"
"Find Me in the Dark"
"Будут Наказаны"
"Razorblade" video:
"Slowmo" video:
Lineup:
Dima Kozhuhar - Vocals
Alex Zatserkovny - Guitar/Vocals
Anton Kasatkin - Bass
Tima Kasatkin - Drums
(Photo - Artem Pronov)