SPACE OF VARIATIONS Announce Replacement Dates From Canceled Spring Tour

Up and coming Ukrainian modern metallers Space Of Variations have announced the replacement dates for their recently cancelled spring tour. The tour had to be cancelled due to the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 crisis.

The band will be touring in support of their current EP XXXX which was released earlier this year via Napalm Records.

Dates:

September

11 – Jablunkov, Switzerland – Rock Café Southock

12 – Budweis, Switzerland – K2

16 – Brno, Switzerland – Melodka

17 – Prague, Switzerland – Rock Café

18 – Pilsen, Switzerland – Pod Lampou

19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Q-Factory

21 – Hamburg, Germany – Indra

24 – Berlin, Germany – Sage Club

Order XXXXX here.

Tracklisting:

"Room 57"

"Razorblade"

"Slowmo"

"Empty Universe"

"Find Me in the Dark"

"Будут Наказаны"

"Razorblade" video:

"Slowmo" video:

Lineup:

Dima Kozhuhar - Vocals

Alex Zatserkovny - Guitar/Vocals

Anton Kasatkin - Bass

Tima Kasatkin - Drums

(Photo - Artem Pronov)