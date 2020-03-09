SPACE OF VARIATIONS Debut "Razorblade" Music Video
March 9, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Space Of Variations have released a video for "Razorblade", a track from their recently released XXXXX EP (Napalm Records). Watch the clip below, and order XXXXX here.
Tracklisting:
"Room 57"
"Razorblade"
"Slowmo"
"Empty Universe"
"Find Me in the Dark"
"Будут Наказаны"
"Razorblade" video:
"Slowmo" video:
Lineup:
Dima Kozhuhar - Vocals
Alex Zatserkovny - Guitar/Vocals
Anton Kasatkin - Bass
Tima Kasatkin - Drums
(Photo - Artem Pronov)