SPACE OF VARIATIONS Debut "Razorblade" Music Video

March 9, 2020, 22 minutes ago

Space Of Variations have released a video for "Razorblade", a track from their recently released XXXXX EP (Napalm Records). Watch the clip below, and order XXXXX here.

Tracklisting:

"Room 57"
"Razorblade"
"Slowmo"
"Empty Universe"
"Find Me in the Dark"
"Будут Наказаны"

"Razorblade" video:

"Slowmo" video:

Lineup:

Dima Kozhuhar - Vocals
Alex Zatserkovny - Guitar/Vocals
Anton Kasatkin - Bass
Tima Kasatkin - Drums

(Photo - Artem Pronov)



