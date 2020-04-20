SPACE OF VARIATIONS Release "Razorblade" Live Video

Modern metal fire-starters, Space Of Variations, arise from the Ukraine underground to draw you into their engrossing, savage stage appearance with their newest energetic live video for “Razorblade“, off their latest EP, XXXXX, out now via Napalm Records.

The track exposes a multifaceted barrage of coalescing poignant and impulsive parts, while brutal vocals slam on trance-like synthesizers, exploding in a unique, yet tremendous live atmosphere. Space Of Variations bring the sweat, mosh and dynamic atmosphere from one of their latest concerts, filmed live in Kyiv on February 8, right into your home. Lean back and enjoy.

Space Of Variations have announced the replacement dates for their recently cancelled spring tour. The tour had to be cancelled due to the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 crisis.

Dates:

September

11 - Jablunkov, Switzerland - Rock Café Southock

12 - Budweis, Switzerland - K2

16 - Brno, Switzerland - Melodka

17 - Prague, Switzerland - Rock Café

18 - Pilsen, Switzerland - Pod Lampou

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra

24 - Berlin, Germany - Sage Club

Order XXXXX here.

Lineup:

Dima Kozhuhar - Vocals

Alex Zatserkovny - Guitar/Vocals

Anton Kasatkin - Bass

Tima Kasatkin - Drums

(Photo - Artem Pronov)