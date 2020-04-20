SPACE OF VARIATIONS Release "Razorblade" Live Video
April 20, 2020, an hour ago
Modern metal fire-starters, Space Of Variations, arise from the Ukraine underground to draw you into their engrossing, savage stage appearance with their newest energetic live video for “Razorblade“, off their latest EP, XXXXX, out now via Napalm Records.
The track exposes a multifaceted barrage of coalescing poignant and impulsive parts, while brutal vocals slam on trance-like synthesizers, exploding in a unique, yet tremendous live atmosphere. Space Of Variations bring the sweat, mosh and dynamic atmosphere from one of their latest concerts, filmed live in Kyiv on February 8, right into your home. Lean back and enjoy.
Space Of Variations have announced the replacement dates for their recently cancelled spring tour. The tour had to be cancelled due to the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 crisis.
Dates:
September
11 - Jablunkov, Switzerland - Rock Café Southock
12 - Budweis, Switzerland - K2
16 - Brno, Switzerland - Melodka
17 - Prague, Switzerland - Rock Café
18 - Pilsen, Switzerland - Pod Lampou
19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra
24 - Berlin, Germany - Sage Club
Order XXXXX here.
Lineup:
Dima Kozhuhar - Vocals
Alex Zatserkovny - Guitar/Vocals
Anton Kasatkin - Bass
Tima Kasatkin - Drums
(Photo - Artem Pronov)