SPACE OF VARIATIONS To Stream Online Show This Saturday

Ukrainian powerhouse, Space Of Variations, announced their own online gig on Saturday July 4, at 8 PM, Kyiv time/7 PM, CET. The band is going to play the main songs from the Mind Darknet album and from the latest EP XXXXX. During the stream, the guys will answer the questions from the audience. Also the musicians are going to create a custom t-shirt online in collaboration with their fans, which they will give away at the end of the performance. Any person from any part of the world can join the show and check them out. Tune in via the band's official YouTube Channel, here.

Commented the band: "Since March, we’ve literally been sitting on our asses waiting for the world to correct itself and it looks like we have to wait longer... so we decided to do a live show stream to get that "tour" feeling back again. We can‘t tell you how excited we are to do this! We‘ve put together a slammer of a setlist together of new and older material and will raffle off a one of kind T-Shirt design as well! Tune in!!"

Order XXXXX here.

Lineup:

Dima Kozhuhar - Vocals

Alex Zatserkovny - Guitar/Vocals

Anton Kasatkin - Bass

Tima Kasatkin - Drums

(Photo - Artem Pronov)