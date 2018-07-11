SPADES AND BLADES Release "Beat The Odds" Music Video

Los Angeles-based progressive metalcore band Spades And Blades have released a video for the new song "Beat The Odds".

The track was produced by Dino Cazares of Fear Factory fame and was engineered by Damien Rainaud (Once Human, Dragonforce). The video was produced by Tommy Jones of Videohammer Studios (Kataklysm, Testament, Dimmu Borgir, Slayer).

Says the band: "This song is an anthem for warriors in every day life, never letting anything or anyone get in the way of their goals, forging ahead with power and strength to conquer and BEAT THE ODDS!"