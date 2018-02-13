SPADES AND BLADES Release Lyric Video For Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Immigrant Song" Featuring SUICIDE SILENCE / ALL SHALL PERISH Singer EDDIE HERMIDA

Spades And Blades have released a lyric video for their cover of Led Zeppelin's classic hit, "Immigrant Song", featuring Eddie Hermida of Suicide Silence/All Shall Perish.

The track was produced by Dino Cazares of Fear Factory / Asesino, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Damien Rainaud of Once Human (Fear Factory, Dragonforce, Incite).

Watch the lyric video below, and get a free download of the track here.