SPADES AND BLADES Reveal “My Worst Enemy” Video Featuring BLEEDING THROUGH Vocalist

Spades And Blades have released their new official music video for “My Worst Enemy”, featuring Brandan Schieppati of Bleeding Through.

Spades And Blades live footage by Monet Media. Bleeding Through live footage by 197 Media. Video produced by Spades And Blades.

Produced by Dino Cazares of Fear Factory. Engineered by Damien Rainaud (Fear Factory, DragonForce, Incite). Mixed and Mastered by Chris Collier (Korn, Winds of Plague, Prong).