Spain's ÆOLIAN Sign With Black Lion Records; New Album In The Works

Black Lion Records is proud to announce the signing of melodic death band Æolian, who hail from Mallorca, Spain. The partnership will begin with the release of the quintet’s sophomore release to be titled The Negationist. When asked about the band signing, Black Lion label owner Oliver Dahlbäck stated:

“I am excited to start working with Æolian. Upon hearing their new album, I was immediately hooked by the band’s fantastic music. Upon hearing the opening track, I knew this was a must have.”

In September of 2018, the band released their debut full length, Silent Witness, to rave reviews. The band mix elements of both black and folk metal into their melodic death sound, in such a way as to produce a heartfelt and emotional aggressiveness to their music. Thematically, the band writes in defense of the environment and their passion for this cause is readily apparent. On The Negationist, the band use the crucible of their fervor to refine their sound. Their clarion call is urgent, but ultimately hopeful. Watch for further Black Lion news regarding this release in the coming days.

Follow Æolian on Facebook here. Check out their debut album, Silent Witness, below.