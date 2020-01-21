Spain's SYNLAKROSS Announce Malice Murder European Tour Dates For Spring 2020

Spain's melodic death metallers Synlakross have announced a string of tour dates for Europe this spring in support if their third album, Malice Murder. The complete schedule is available below. The band initially garnered attention from BraveWords for their covers of Nightwish's "Wish I Had An Angel" and In Flames' "Colony", sealing the deal with their own tracks "Dark Seed" and "Fatal Frame", all of which can be heard below.

Tour dates are as follows.

May

7 - Brin de Zinc - Barberaz, France

8 - Met Bar - Lenzberg, Switzerland

9 - tba - Germany

10 - tba - Germany

11 - Das Bett - Frankfurt, Germany

12 - M.V.B - Leipzig, Germany

13 - Valhalla Metal Pub - Cologne, Germany

14 - Titans Club - Lens, Belgium

15 - Le Midland - Lillie, France

16 - Le Kraken - Saint Quentin, France

30 - Sala Even - Sevilla, Spain

June

6 - tba - Zaragoza, Spain

11 - Champmeslé - Geneva, Switzerland

13 - Mise Open Air - Hessen , Germany

Synlakross, formed in 2008, have released three albums: Melodichrome (2013), Death Bullets For A Forajido (2016) and Malice Murder (2018). For information and updates check out their official Facebook page here.

Synlakross is:

Patricia Pons - vocals

"Roronoa" Pablo Fuentes - bass

Iván Muñoz - guitars

Aarón Hidalgo - guitars

Dan Shurak - drums