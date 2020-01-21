Spain's SYNLAKROSS Announce Malice Murder European Tour Dates For Spring 2020
January 21, 2020, 15 minutes ago
Spain's melodic death metallers Synlakross have announced a string of tour dates for Europe this spring in support if their third album, Malice Murder. The complete schedule is available below. The band initially garnered attention from BraveWords for their covers of Nightwish's "Wish I Had An Angel" and In Flames' "Colony", sealing the deal with their own tracks "Dark Seed" and "Fatal Frame", all of which can be heard below.
Tour dates are as follows.
May
7 - Brin de Zinc - Barberaz, France
8 - Met Bar - Lenzberg, Switzerland
9 - tba - Germany
10 - tba - Germany
11 - Das Bett - Frankfurt, Germany
12 - M.V.B - Leipzig, Germany
13 - Valhalla Metal Pub - Cologne, Germany
14 - Titans Club - Lens, Belgium
15 - Le Midland - Lillie, France
16 - Le Kraken - Saint Quentin, France
30 - Sala Even - Sevilla, Spain
June
6 - tba - Zaragoza, Spain
11 - Champmeslé - Geneva, Switzerland
13 - Mise Open Air - Hessen , Germany
Synlakross, formed in 2008, have released three albums: Melodichrome (2013), Death Bullets For A Forajido (2016) and Malice Murder (2018). For information and updates check out their official Facebook page here.
Synlakross is:
Patricia Pons - vocals
"Roronoa" Pablo Fuentes - bass
Iván Muñoz - guitars
Aarón Hidalgo - guitars
Dan Shurak - drums