Spain's WE ALL FALL Salute IRON MAIDEN With “Wrathchild” Music Video

Spanish metal band, We All Fall, premieres the video for "Wrathchild", a cover of the Iron Maiden classic. This is a very particular cover, to which the band has added their groove/thrash style.

This song is included on the Buried In Denial EP, which is available digitally. More info at weallfallband.com/.

We All Fall previously released a video for "Children Of The Grave", the Black Sabbath classic. The recording was made by Andy C. at Cadillac Blood Studios, where he did the mixing and mastering.