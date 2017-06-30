Spain’s CANKER Announce Earthquake Album

One of Spain's most legendary death metal bands, Canker, formed in 1990, are finally going to see their third album Earthquake released next September through Xtreem Music.

Originally recorded back in 2005, Earthquake never saw the light of day due to various problems, but it is now when it'll finally be released. Containing ten songs, this album keeps the band's identity intact, that killer death metal with a thrashing edge and a total old school feel always owned by Canker.

Cover artwork for Earthquake was painted by Spanish artist Jose Vives who already did covers for bands like Goat Worship, Itnuveth. and Retrofaith amongst many others.

Release date, tracklisting, and an advanced song will be revealed in the coming weeks.