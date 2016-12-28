Spain’s JOTNAR Signs With Massacre Records

Massacre Records has announced the signing of the Spanish melodic death metal outfit, Jotnar.

Jotnar offers a redesigned and modern sound with strong and aggressive rhythms, smooth melodies, catchy choruses and insane growls. They recently released the video for the title track of their album, Connected/Condemned, which you can find below.

The band made it’s live debut in late 2008, and underwent several lineup changes, which led to today's lineup, consisting of vocalist Mario Infantes, guitarists Ben Melero and Elhadji N’Diaye, bassist Octavio Santana and Jose Rodriguez.

The quintet has already played with bands such as Korn, Amon Amarth, Sabaton and Machine Head, and played at festivals like MetalDays, Rock Bitch Boat and Villa De Bilbao.

Jotnar’s debut studio album, Connected/Condemned, is scheduled to be released worldwide on April 21st via Massacre Records. The cover art was created by British artist Russ Mills.

Connected/Condemned tracklisting:

“Connected/Condemned”

“Remaining Still”

“Missing Shadows”

“Broken Esteem” (feat. Björn “Speed” Strid - Soilwork)

“Suicidal Angel”

“Live Together Die Alone”

“Starved Of Guidance”

“I, The Paradox”

“The Sentence”

“Invisible Trace”

“The Loneliness' Legacy”

“Say It Right” (Nelly Furtado cover)

“Envy World”

“The Portrait” (feat. Jennie Nord - Ultimate Fate, Santi Suarez - Sphinx, Bruno Pardini)

Album teaser:

“Connected/Condemned” video: