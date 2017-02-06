Spain’s MOTHERSLOTH To Release Moon Omen Album In March; “Once Human” Track Streaming

Spanish sludge doomers MotherSloth have revealed the cover artwork and first single from their forthcoming new album. The song, “Once Human”, is available for streaming below.

Formed in Madrid during 2008, MotherSloth are authors of a huge and quite original doom sludge that will easily suit all fans of sonorities like Pallbearer, Alice In Chains and Danzig. The album, Moon Omen, will be released via Argonauta Records and will be available from March 3rd. Pre-orders here.

Tracklisting:

“Shadow Witch”

“Once Human”

“The Firemill”

“Doomsday Cyborg”

“Wish For Dawn”

“Moon Omen”

“Once Human”: