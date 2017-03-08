Spain’s SYBERIA Signs Worldwide Deal With Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records

Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records announce the worldwide signing of Barcelona, Spain’s Syberia. Currently in writing mode, the instrumental rock quartet will release their third album in 2018, as the follow-up to their previous works: 2012's Drawing A Future and 2016's Resiliency.

Syberia comments: "We are very proud to be part of the Metal Blade family. It is a reference record label for all good metal-heads and a dream come true for us. Since we started the band, we have worked very hard to get here. We want to thank everyone in the label for the confidence they've placed in us, and especially to Chef Santos for recommending us. We can't wait to start working on our new album and to put our whole heart in it."

Interspersing influences from across the full spectrum of instrumental rock/metal, dream pop and shoegaze, Syberia juxtaposes order and grace with notions of cathartic freedom ‐ finding liberation in beautiful, uplifting melodies that never lapse into over-sentimentality. For their efforts, Syberia has received much praise from fans and media alike, resulting in European tours with bands such as Caspian, SleepMakeWaves, The Chameleons, Heirs, Constants, among many others. With their signing to Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records, the group aims to reach new heights and deliver their unique brand of rock to audiences around the world.

Stay tuned for more news coming soon.

Syberia lineup:

Oscar Linares - guitar

Kandro Ruiz - bass

Jordi CE - guitar

Oscar Caselles - drums

(Photo - loveingreen.com)