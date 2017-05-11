Spain’s TALES OF GAIA Sign With Fighter Records; Debut Album Due In September

Spanish traditional power metal band, Tales Of Gaia, have inked a deal with Fighter Records for the release of their upcoming debut album, due in September.

Formed back in 2010 in Barcelona, Tales Of Gaia did their first demo recording in 2012 and then their self-financed debut EP Breaking Dawn in 2014, which came out in January 2015. This EP was well received in the scene and sold copies not only throughout Europe, but also America and Asia. However, their vocalist left the band after a couple of shows and a new one was recruited in June of the same year.

After some lineup changes, the band finally entered studios in early 2017 to record their debut album, entitled Hypernova, at Dante Studios with Israel Ramos (vocalist in Avalanch, Alquimia & Amadeüs) and Wheel Sound Studio with Txosse Ruiz (producer of bands like Ankor and Döria), and just got signed to Fighter Records who will take care of the worldwide promotion and distribution.

Tales Of Gaia are finishing the recordings of Hypernova and soon will reveal the cover artwork and tracklisting, as well as a first advance single, so stay tuned.