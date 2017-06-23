Spanish Death Metallers BLOODHUNTER Sign With Xtreem Music

Spanish female-fronted death metallers Bloodhunter have inked a deal with Xtreem Music for the release of their upcoming second album, due this fall.



Formed back in 2008, Bloodhunter is one of Spain's leading death metal forces. Led by virtuoso guitarist Fenris and vocalist Diva Satanica, the band released their debut album, Bloodhunter, back in 2014.



Bloodhunter has now finished recording their second album, to be entitled The End Of Faith, whose lineup is completed with bassist Éadrom and session drummer Marcelo Aires.



For further details, visit Bloodhunter's official Facebook page.

