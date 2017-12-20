SPARTAN WARRIOR Sign With Pure Steel Records

The resurgence of the NWOBHM continues as Pure Steel Records has announced the worldwide signing of Spartan Warrior.

The band, having returned to the Metal world in 2009, have been touring and building their reputation on the live circuit in support of their 3rd album, Behind Closed Eyes, which was released to critical acclaim in 2010.

The album’s release was followed by the band’s first live shows since the 1980s, with the band playing shows in England, Scotland, Wales, Belgium, France, Spain, Greece, Italy and Germany, increasing their following with each performance.

Fast forward to this present day in 2017, the fiery British metal titans are set to release their 4th album Hell To Pay in early 2018 along with a reissue of their first album, Steel n Chains. The band will then commence to hit the road once again to promote the new release.

A statement from the band:

"Spartan Warrior are very happy to be working with our partners at Pure Steel Records to bring you our new album Hell to Pay. Pure Steel and Spartan Warrior have a shared passion, vision and belief and we believe that our collaboration will see both band and label reach new heights! We look forward to the future"!