SPARTAN WARRIOR Streaming New Single "Covered In Lust"

The new single from British metal band Spartan Warrior, "Covered In Lust", is available for streaming below. The band's new album, Hell To Pay, will be released on CD on February 23rd. The pre-order phase will start on February 9th in the Pure Steel Records webstore.

Spartan Warrior, who are a hugely prestigious signing at Pure Steel, are one of the hottest bands of the NWOBHM movement. The band's debut album, Steel N‘ Chains, and their self-titled second album which were released during 1983 and 1984 to critical acclaim, were albums of great quality and continue to attract a deserved cult status among heavy metal aficionados.

In 2009 the band reunited and subsequently released the Behind Closed Eyes album, which also heralded the bands return to the live circuit both at home in the UK and abroad.

Hell To Pay is the bands fourth album and the 10 featured songs and the bands performances on this album provide firm evidence, if ever that were needed, that founding members David and Neil Wilkinson have lost nothing of their original power and appeal. Harnessing the force of a line up that has essentially been together since mid 2011 the band deliver 45 minutes of quality hard rock infused heavy metal. Drawing on influences as thunderous as Saxon and as melodic as UFO, Spartan Warrior show their dexterity as song writers and performers.

Driven by the powerhouse rhythm section of James Charlton (drums) and Tim Morton (bass), Spartan Warrior launch a heavy metal attack on tracks such as “Walls Fall Down”, “Fallen”, “In Memorium” and the title track “Hell To Pay” whilst equally delivering the sublime balladry of “Something to Believe In” and the hook laden choruses of “Lettin Go” and “Bad Attitude”.

The twin guitar attack of Neil Wilkinson and Dan Rochester is a force to be reckoned with and the vocals of David Wilkinson have lost none of their characteristic bite.

Spartan Warrior have delivered an album of great quality and which is truly representative of the bands status as a stunning live act.

Lineup:

Dave Wilkinson - vocals

Neil Wilkinson - guitars

Tim Morton - bass

James Charlton - drums

Dan Rochester - guitars